HCHC transitions to new scheduling process

Henry County Health Center is implementing a new scheduling process on Monday, April 30, to benefit patients, providers and the health center as a whole. HCHC is transitioning to centralized scheduling which has been identified as a best practice in healthcare.

“The restructuring of scheduling at HCHC is designed to improve the patient and physician experience, maximize allocation of health center resources, standardize processes and leverage the use of technology,” explained Charlie Hammel, HCHC Revenue Cycle Director and Centralized Scheduling Project Manager.

What is centralized scheduling?

Centralized scheduling utilizes designated schedulers to perform the scheduling for all patients in the health center. Scheduling will no longer be done by individual departments, but instead will be the responsibility of a team of scheduling experts. Centralized scheduling will allow HCHC to standardize scheduling practices and processes, providing scheduling visibility across the organization to benefit patients and providers.

Why transition to centralized scheduling?

Centralized scheduling enables patients and physician offices to schedule one or more appointments simultaneously for one or more tests and procedures simply by calling one phone number. Patients and providers will have one point of contact so patients can easily pre-register saving valuable time for the patient and physician. By streamlining the process, all departments use a single point of contact and a standardized scheduling process which results in increased efficiency.

An added benefit to centralized scheduling is that insurance information will be verified ahead of time and financial obligations discussed. The anticipated benefits to centralized outpatient appointment scheduling for patients include:

Up front notification of estimated financial responsibility

Financial counseling prior to services (if applicable)

Prompt pay and pre-pay discount opportunities

To schedule appointments, call 319.385.6540. Appointments may be made at this number Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-5 p.m.