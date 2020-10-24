HCHC Senior Life Solutions program welcomes new program director

Mount Pleasant, Iowa – Henry County Health Center is pleased to welcome Chasity Lange, MSN, RN as the new Program Director at the Senior Life Solutions program.

Senior Life Solutions, an intensive outpatient group therapy program, is designed to meet the unique needs of seniors struggling with age-related depression, anxiety, difficult life transitions, a recent health diagnosis, or the loss of a loved one. As Program Director, Chasity will be responsible for directing and coordinating the activities of program staff to ensure quality patient care, and providing community education to create awareness of the program.

Chasity started out her work in the field of mental health at the Mental Health Institute in Mount Pleasant in 2003 where she remained until its closure in 2015. Chasity attended Southeastern Community College and completed her Associates Degree in Nursing in 2016. She worked as a nurse at Great River Medical Center in the Behavioral Health Department. Chasity also worked as a nurse on the Medical/Surgical Department and then as a House Supervisor at Henry County Health Center. She attended Western Governors University while working full time, where she completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and her Master of Science in Nursing in Leadership and Management.

Lange said, “I have been privileged to work in the field of mental health and wellness for over 15 years and to serve as a nurse at HCHC for 4 years. I am excited to be a part of bringing this much needed program and service to our area.”

– Henry County Health Center is also pleased to welcome Christopher Betsworth, LISW as the new Program Therapist at the Senior Life Solutions program. Christopher earned his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology at the University of Iowa in 2010 and went on to earn his Masters of Social Work from the University of Iowa’s School of Social Work in 2015. Christopher has worked in supportive community living, substance abuse treatment, and most recently community mental health where he provided therapy, conducted risk assessments, and supervised therapists, nurses and support staff. Betsworth said, “I am excited to continue serving the residents of southeast Iowa in this new capacity.”

Family members, self-referrals, physicians or other health professionals can refer individuals to the program. For information on Henry County Health Center’s Senior Life Solutions program, call 319-385-6552 or visit www.hchc.org/health-services/senior-life -solutions/.

ABOUT SENIOR LIFE SOLUTIONS

Founded in 2003, Senior Life Solutions is managed by Psychiatric Medical Care (PMC), a leading behavioral healthcare management company. Focused on addressing the needs of rural and underserved communities, PMC manages inpatient behavioral health units, intensive outpatient programs, and telehealth services in more than 25 states. The company’s services provide evaluation and treatment for patients suffering from depression, anxiety, mood disorders, memory problems, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other behavioral health problems. For more information, visit www.psychmc.com.

