HCHC revises visitation policy

Henry County Health Center is now allowing limited visitation in many inpatient and outpatient areas of the health center. Visitor restrictions were implemented in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All visitors are required to do the following to enter the health center:

Pass temperature check and COVID-19 screening.

Be at least 18 years old.

Wear a mask at all times while in the health center.

Stay in the patient’s room or designated visitor area.

Visitors may not leave and return in the same day.

Following is department-specific information regarding visitation:

Park Place Elder Living – No visitors.

No visitors. Inpatient Services – One visitor per day during visiting hours only (12 pm-5 pm). Visitors may not leave and return in the same day, and must stay in the patient’s room during their visit. No visitors for patients who are COVID-19 positive or patients considered under investigation for COVID-19. Support for these patients will be provided via telephone or video visits.

One visitor per day during visiting hours only (12 pm-5 pm). Visitors may not leave and return in the same day, and must stay in the patient’s room during their visit. No visitors for patients who are COVID-19 positive or patients considered under investigation for COVID-19. Support for these patients will be provided via telephone or video visits. Emergency Department – One visitor, who must remain in patient’s room for entire visit. May allow additional visitors based on clinical patient situation.

– One visitor, who must remain in patient’s room for entire visit. May allow additional visitors based on clinical patient situation. End of life when death is imminent – Patients may have one visitor.

– Patients may have one visitor. Minors under age of 18 – one visitor, parent or guardian.

– one visitor, parent or guardian. Patients having surgery or procedures – One visitor on the day of surgery or the procedure day.

– One visitor on the day of surgery or the procedure day. Outpatients – One visitor.

– One visitor. Patients requiring special assistance – One visitor or guardian.

–more–

Visitation exceptions that require approval by the provider or administration include:

Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care.

Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety).

Elders at Park Place who are in need of a visitor due to significant impact on emotional well-being and/or end of life must be approved by the Park Place Administrator.

Screening Process

All potential visitors and outpatients are screened before entering the health center through these locations. All other entrances are closed.