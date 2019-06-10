HCHC Receives Award

Henry County Health Center receives

HFMA’s 2019 MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle

Henry County Health Center has been named as a recipient of the 2019 MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, sponsored by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA). As a national award winner, Henry County Health Center has met industry-standard revenue cycle benchmarks, implemented the patient-centered recommendations and best practices embodied in HFMA’s Healthcare Dollars & Sense® initiatives, and achieved outstanding patient satisfaction.

Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders and share proven strategies with their colleagues. The award will be formally presented on June 23 at HFMA’s Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida.

In 2009, HCHC received HFMA’s High Performance in Revenue Cycle Award and was recognized in HFMA’s Patient Friendly Billing Project. Of the 14 hospitals recognized, HCHC was the only Iowa hospital and the only Critical Access Hospital (CAH) in the nation. HCHC again won the award in 2013 and 2018. HCHC is the only Critical Access Hospital in the nation to have won the MAP Award more than once.

“It is an honor for Henry County Health Center to receive HFMA’s 2019 MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle for the second consecutive year. HCHC has always done an excellent job on the revenue cycle, but it took the hospital as an organization to achieve this status with our improvement in patient satisfaction scores, process improvement and price transparency,” explained Dave Muhs, HCHC Chief Financial Officer.

“We are grateful to each of our associates, medical staff and board of trustees for their commitment to our patients and contributions to the success of this organization. HCHC is proud to be a leader in rural healthcare which is shown through this year’s national recognition of the MAP Award and Top 100 Critical Access Hospital Award.”

“Congratulations to all of our winning organizations, which have not only adopted HFMA’s Best Practices for Patient Financial Communications but also achieved excellence in revenue cycle overall,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “These exceptional organizations have superior processes for communicating complex financial issues to patients in understandable ways.”

Created by and for healthcare leaders, HFMA’s MAP initiative sets the standard for revenue cycle excellence in the healthcare industry. MAP is a comprehensive strategy that allows organizations to measure revenue cycle performance using the industry-standard MAP Keys; apply evidence-based strategies for improvement; and perform to the highest standards to improve financial results and patient satisfaction.