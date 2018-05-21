HCHC receives award for Innovation in Patient Care

Henry County Health Center recently received the 2018 Innovations in Nursing Practice and Patient Care Award, sponsored by the Iowa Organization of Nurse Leaders (IONL). This award is in recognition of the nursing team’s innovative achievement, excellence and leadership in quality patient care.

HCHC received this award for the program “Quiet Time: Benefits for Patients and Staff” that was implemented last January in the Inpatient Services Department. Quiet Time was designed to allow patients to have a designated rest period during every afternoon with minimal interruptions, and to provide an environment conducive to restful sleep at night. From 2-4 p.m. on the Inpatient Services floor, efforts are made to make the department as quiet as possible by dimming the lights, monitoring the noise, and encouraging visitors to come at other times throughout the day.

This program was developed due to evidence-based research on the health and recovery benefits of rest time for patients. In addition, HCHC implemented this program to improve patient satisfaction scores regarding the noise level on the unit. The program was developed with the intent of improving patient outcomes and increasing patient satisfaction. Since implementation of the program, patient satisfaction scores regarding noise have increased from the 60th percentile to the 100th percentile.