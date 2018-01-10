HCHC offers free pre-diabetes class January 15th

MOUNT PLEASANT – Henry County Health Center’s Diabetes Education Center will offer a FREE pre-diabetes class on Monday, January 15, 2018, from Noon to 1:00 p.m. The class will be conducted in the Diabetes Education Center, located in Suite 25 at HCHC. Directions will be given when you call 319-385-6518 to register. Please register by Noon on Friday, January 12th.

If you answer yes to any of the following questions, you should attend this class:

Are your fasting blood sugars between 100 and 125?

Do you have a parent, sister or brother with diabetes?

Are you are overweight, inactive, or have poor eating habits?

Are you extremely thirsty, urinate frequently or have unexplained weight loss?

The purpose of the class is to help at-risk individuals reverse habits that may be leading toward a diagnosis of Type 2 Diabetes and its many complications. Topics will include an overview of the different types of diabetes, diet, exercise, and diabetes prevention.

Approximately 90 million people in the United States have pre-diabetes and many are not aware of it. Recent research shows that some long-term damage, especially to the heart and circulatory system, may already be occurring during pre-diabetes.

For more information or to register for the class, contact HCHC’s Diabetes Education Center at 319-385-6518. There is no fee for this class.