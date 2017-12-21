HCHC offers expanded chemotherapy hours

Henry County Health Center is pleased to announce that chemotherapy services will be available five days a week beginning January 1, 2018. In addition to HCHC’s weekly Oncology Clinic held every Wednesday, patients can now receive chemotherapy at the health center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HCHC’s Infusion/Chemotherapy Department provides care for patients through all stages of cancer treatment, combining caring, compassionate staff with state-of-the-art cancer care. We partner with regional cancer specialists to help keep your treatments close to home. Located on the second floor of the health center, patients find a friendly and relaxing atmosphere as they receive chemotherapy treatment. HCHC’s licensed nurses are available to patients from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In addition to visiting oncologists every Wednesday, HCHC also offers the following outpatient services for cancer care:

Imaging Services: including MRI, Nuclear Medicine, PET/CT, CT Scans, Fluoroscopy, General X-rays, Stereotactic Breast Biopsies, 3-D Mammography, Ultrasound.

Laboratory Services

Surgical Services

Rehabilitation Services

Nutrition Education

The Infusion/Chemotherapy Department also offers the following non-cancer treatments and services:

Infusions for Rheumatoid Arthritis, Crohn’s Disease, iron deficiency, osteoporosis and other chronic diseases.

Blood and blood products

Hydration fluids, steroids, antibiotic infusions

Infusion line and port care (dressing changes and flushes)

Injections and wound vac maintenance

For more information about HCHC services, please call 319-385-6124.