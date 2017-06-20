HCHC June Board Meeting

The Henry County Health Center Board of Trustees met Tuesday noon for their regular monthly meeting. Chief Financial Officer Dave Muhs told the board that the month of May had a good volume of business. A clinic remodel update by CEO Robb Gardner informed the board that a design is being worked on but nothing will be brought to the board to look at until September. The clinic would be for the local surgeons offices, local specialists and visiting specialists. The board gave their approval for a roof replacement project for Park Place, a year ago the project was put on hold after no acceptable bid could be found. A pre-bid meeting will be held at 1 pm on July 18th. Receiving and opening bids will take place at 10 am on July 25th. Later that day during the regular monthly board meeting a public hearing will be held at noon and if no objects and an acceptable bid is available the project will be approved, it’s expected to cost around $150,000. Jan Roth of the hospital auxiliary group presented the board with some by law revisions. One is a name change from the Henry County Health Center Auxiliary to the Friends of HCHC. They also are establishing a lifetime membership award that will give an auxiliary volunteer a free lifetime membership rewarding them for outstanding service to the group. The first award winner is Sandy Eifert recognizing her for work done in the gift shop. CEO Gardner discussed the 2018 fiscal year goals, the board then entered into executive session to discuss strategic proprietary information, they then reconvened and approved the HCHC strategic plan.