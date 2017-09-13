HCHC hosts Spaghetti Dinner

Proceeds go to hurricane relief efforts

The Henry County Health Center Finance Division Team will host a Spaghetti Supper on Wednesday, September 27th, from 5-7 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Moose Lodge. The meal is a free will offering with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Texas Hospital Association to help hospital employees who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The meal will include spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert. Dine in or take out is available. The Mt. Pleasant Moose Lodge is located at 108 W. Saunders Street on the west edge of Mt. Pleasant. For more information about the supper, call 319-385-6114. For more information about the Texas Hospital Association go to www.tha.org.