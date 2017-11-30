HCHC Gift Shop Lobby Sale Details

The Henry County Health Center Gift Shop will have its annual Christmas lobby sale from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm Thursday, December 7.

Many Christmas items and other unique gift items will be displayed in the HCHC main lobby and in the gift shop. The monthly First Thursday sale will also be going on that day featuring 25% off one regularly priced item. The Friends of HCHC holiday cookie sale pick-up will also be in the main lobby from Noon to 3 pm.

Yearly profits from the gift shop are given to Friends of HCHC to assist them with the many projects which benefit Henry County Health Center.

The lobby sale is open to the general public.