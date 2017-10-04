HCHC fundraiser assists with hurricane relief efforts

Henry County Health Center recently submitted a check for a total of $2,080.35 to the Texas Hospital Association’s Hospital Employee Assistance Fund. These funds will assist employees whose lives have been impacted by the devastating destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey.

HCHC’s Financial Division Team hosted a spaghetti dinner at the Moose Lodge in Mt. Pleasant on September 27 to raise funds for the Employee Assistance Fund. HCHC Associates donated spaghetti sauce, spaghetti noodles and gave monetary donations to purchase perishable items. The response of HCHC Associates was overwhelming along with the HCHC Dietary Department’s instrumental work in assisting with the preparation of the meal. Spaghetti dinners were served to over 100 people, generating $2,080.35 in cash donations with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Texas fund.

“We hope that this donation will make a difference in the lives of those hospital employees who were affected by this hurricane. It was our pleasure to assist our fellow hospital employees in Texas,” commented HCHC CFO Dave Muhs. “Thank you to everyone who stopped by to eat at the Spaghetti Supper and support this important cause, and thank you to the Moose Lodge for allowing us to use the Lodge for the dinner. The support and generosity shown by everyone is greatly appreciated.”