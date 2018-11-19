HCHC fundraiser assists with hurricane relief efforts

Henry County Health Center recently raised a total of $945 for the Florida Hospital Association’s Hospital Employee Assistance Fund. These funds will assist employees whose lives have been impacted by the devastating destruction caused by Hurricane Michael.

HCHC’s Financial Division Team hosted a spaghetti supper at the Veteran’s Club in Mt. Pleasant on November 8 to raise funds for the Employee Assistance Fund. HCHC Associates donated spaghetti sauce, spaghetti noodles and gave monetary donations to purchase perishable items. The response of HCHC Associates was overwhelming along with the HCHC Dietary Department’s instrumental work in assisting with the preparation of the meal. Of the $945 raised, 100 percent of the proceeds went to the Florida Hospital Association Hospital Employee Assistance Fund.

“We were happy to help assist our fellow hospital employees in Florida. Hopefully this donation will make a difference in the lives of those hospital employees who were affected by Hurricane Michael,” commented HCHC CFO Dave Muhs. “Thank you to everyone who attended the Spaghetti Supper and supported this important cause, and thank you to the Mt. Pleasant Veteran’s Club for allowing us to use the Club for the dinner. The support and generosity shown by everyone is greatly appreciated.”