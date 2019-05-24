HCHC Foundation receives donation from SunnyBrook Assisted Living and Memory Care

Henry County Health Center Foundation is proud to announce SunnyBrook Assisted Living and Memory Care, through its monthly Community Luncheon program, has awarded HCHC Foundation proceeds of over $196 from their May event.

“We are very happy to support the HCHC Foundation this month,” said Jason Murphy, Administrator at SunnyBrook Assisted Living. “We always want to make an impact locally.”

SunnyBrook Marketing Director Bryce Kelly organized the event. She said, “We have supported a number of charitable organizations throughout the area, and now we can include HCHC Foundation on that list.”

HCHC Foundation Director Mark Hempen stated, “We are so thankful for the support from SunnyBrook Assisted Living and Memory Care. We will use this gift to help purchase medical equipment that can be used in a number of departments at Henry County Health Center, so it will have significant impact on our patients.”

The HCHC Foundation recognizes the important role this gift will have in furthering its mission. There are many ways people can participate in making gifts to the Foundation that will – in turn – allow HCHC to continue its heritage of caring for the people of Henry County and southeast Iowa. Contact Mark Hempen at 319/385-6541 to learn more about available options for support.