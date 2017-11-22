HCHC Foundation receives donation from Shottenkirk Automotive to support Mammography/Infusion/Oncology Services

HCHC Foundation is proud to announce Shottenkirk Automotive, through its Breast Cancer Awareness Month promotion in October, has awarded HCHC Foundation a check for $4700 to further the Foundation’s support of the Mammography, Infusion and Oncology services provided at HCHC.

“There are a lot of national promotions out there, but it was important to us here at Shottenkirk to keep it local, to reach the people we see day in and day out,” said Mike Anderson, Shottenkirk General Manager. “We wanted to make an impact locally, and the customer response was very positive.”

Shottenkirk General Sales Manager Adam Johnson spearheaded the promotion. He says, “If we can help even one person, we’ve done our job. Our salespeople did a great job – they were happy to help raise money for this project.”

HCHC Foundation Director Mark Hempen stated, “We are so thankful for the support the employees and customers of Shottenkirk have given during the Breast Cancer Awareness Month promotion. I am simply overwhelmed by this gift – it will have significant impact on the patients who are in need of those services.”

The HCHC Foundation recognizes the important role this gift will have in the future health of our communities. There are many ways people can participate in making gifts that allow HCHC to build on its heritage of caring for Henry County communities. Contact Mark Hempen at 319.385.6541 to learn more about available options for support.