HCHC Foundation Announces Grant Award Recipients

Henry County Health Center Foundation is pleased to announce its 2016 Grant Award Recipients; New London Community School District Wellness Program and Midwest Old Threshers. The Foundation presented $3,000 to each of these organizations for various projects supporting health related initiatives.

Barb Meyer of the New London Community School District accepted a gift for its Wellness Program. This project will address several aspects of wellness including healthy choices, fitness, health risk education, nutrition, social and financial aspects. The vision for the program is to start with employees of NLCSD, expand to students, and then open the program to include all the community over a period of time.

HCHC Foundation also presented a check to Terry McWilliams for a combined effort with Midwest Old Threshers for the construction of an air-conditioned First Aid station. This new structure will provide a controlled environment for basic first aid needs, a place to seek attention for heat related symptoms and other medical emergencies during Midwest Old Threshers Reunion.

The HCHC Foundation is a 501(c)3, non-profit organization whose mission is to promote, fund and deliver important health related initiatives for the benefit of residents of Henry County and surrounding areas. Foundation Director Mark Hempen says, “It is our pleasure to fund projects such as these that share our strong commitment to the future well-being of our area residents. And our supporters will be able to see their contributions generating positive changes for individuals and families right here in Henry County.”

Future funding opportunities can be found at www.hchc.org/foundation or by contacting HCHC Foundation, Mark Hempen at 319/385-6541, email hempenm@hchc.org.