HCHC Foundation Announces Grant Award Recipients

Henry County Health Center Foundation is pleased to announce its 2019 Grant Award Recipients: Iowa Wesleyan University, Mount Pleasant Public Library, Henry County Public Health, Young House Family Services/Christamore House, Bridges out of Poverty Initiative and Mount Pleasant Community School District. The HCHC Foundation awarded grants to each of these organizations for various projects supporting health related initiatives.

Iowa Wesleyan University will receive a grant of $3000 to upgrade nursing simulating equipment. Mount Pleasant Public Library was awarded $2000 for the purchase of health related books for children. Henry County Public Health will get a check of $750 for newborn home visits. Young House/Christamore Family Treatment Center will receive $1000 to support ongoing initiatives. Bridges out of Poverty was awarded $2500 for their Workplace Stability Initiative. And Mount Pleasant Community School District will be handed a check for $750 for the construction of a walking path around Van Allen School.

In total, the HCHC Foundation awarded $10,000 in grants this year.

The HCHC Foundation is a 501(c)3, non-profit organization whose mission is to promote, fund and deliver important health related initiatives for the benefit of residents of Henry County and surrounding areas. Foundation Director Mark Hempen says, “It is our pleasure to fund projects such as these that share our strong commitment to the future well-being of our area residents. Grants like these show our supporters how their contributions can generate positive changes locally in Henry County.”

Future funding opportunities can be found at www.hchc.org/foundation or by contacting HCHC Foundation, Mark Hempen at 319/385-6541, email hempenm@hchc.org.