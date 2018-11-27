HCHC Foundation Announces Grant Award Recipients

Henry County Health Center Foundation is pleased to announce its 2018 Grant Award Recipients; Young House Family Services/Christamore House and Mount Pleasant Community School District. The HCHC Foundation presented grants to each of these organizations for various projects supporting health related initiatives.

Amy McLaughlin, Program Director at Christamore Family Treatment Center, accepted a check for $3,200 for the funding to provide recreation, education and more access to healthy living and healthy choices for the youth who reside at Christamore Family Treatment Center. According to McLaughlin, this grant will help “develop skills within the youth so they will develop life-long habits and enjoy recreational activities and healthy living.”

HCHC Foundation also awarded a grant to the Mount Pleasant Community School District. John Henriksen, Superintendent accepted the check for $6,800 towards the construction of a new Pickleball Court at the Middle School. Once constructed, these pickleball courts will be used by the Middle School Exercise Science program and by the general public, Henriksen said.

The HCHC Foundation is a 501(c)3, non-profit organization whose mission is to promote, fund and deliver important health related initiatives for the benefit of residents of Henry County and surrounding areas. Foundation Director Mark Hempen says, “It is our pleasure to fund projects such as these that share our strong commitment to the future well-being of our area residents. Grants like these show our supporters how their contributions can generate positive changes locally in Henry County.”

Future funding opportunities can be found at www.hchc.org/foundation or by contacting HCHC Foundation, Mark Hempen at 319/385-6541, email hempenm@hchc.org.