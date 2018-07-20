HCHC Foundation announces 2018 round of Grant Applications

Henry County Health Center Foundation is pleased to announce its 2018 Grant Program. The HCHC Foundation seeks to support the development and delivery of important health related initiatives for the benefit of residents of Henry County and surrounding areas.

The Foundation will fund projects in six health related priority areas: 1) Science and Technology, 2) Health Education, 3) Health Programming, 4) Workforce Development, 5) Workforce Recruitment and 6) Capacity Building. Those seeking funds should submit Letters of Intent to HCHC Foundation by August 17, 2018. Letters of Intent should include organization information, project information overview and dollar amount requested. If the Foundation determines the program or project meets eligibility requirements, the applicant will receive an invitation to submit a full grant application. Full applications will be due September 30, 2018.

According to Mark Hempen, Director, HCHC Foundation is diligently working to achieve its vision to become a widely recognized, respected and visible provider of health resources in our communities. “We are committed to the future wellness of our citizens. This grant program is the vehicle that allows funding and support of health-related projects that benefit individuals and families of Henry County. It is a great opportunity to show what we are all about and for our supporters to clearly see the positive results of their contributions.”

2017 award recipients include the New London Community Childcare Center where funds were used to purchase an Automated External Defibrillator for the center. Mount Pleasant Public Library used their grant award to update their medical and health collection and create a new public health website, and Mount Pleasant Community School District used their HCHC Foundation grant award to purchase heart rate monitors for students.

Consideration for funding will be given to proposals which: closely align with the Foundation’s mission, have the potential to achieve both the objectives of the applicant organization and program goals of the Foundation, and have the potential for long-term impact and sustainability in the community. For additional details please visit www.hchc.org/foundation or contact HCHC Foundation Director, Mark Hempen at 319/385-6541, or hempenm@hchc.org .