HCHC Foundation announces 2017 round of Grant Applications

Henry County Health Center Foundation is pleased to announce its 2017 Grant Program. The HCHC Foundation seeks to support the development and delivery of important health related initiatives for the benefit of residents of Henry County and surrounding areas.

The Foundation will fund projects in six health related priority areas: 1) Science and Technology, 2) Health Education, 3) Health Programming, 4) Workforce Development, 5) Workforce Recruitment and 6) Capacity Building. Those seeking funds should submit Letters of Intent to HCHC Foundation by August 15, 2017. If the Foundation determines the program or project meets eligibility requirements, the applicant will receive an invitation to submit a full grant application. Full applications will be due September 30, 2017.

According to Foundation Director Mark Hempen, the HCHC Foundation is diligently working to achieve its vision to become a widely recognized, respected and visible provider of health resources in our communities. “Implementing this Grant Program and funding health projects which benefit individuals and families is one example of how committed the HCHC Foundation is to improving the welfare of our citizens. Our supporters can clearly see the positive results of their contributions.”

Consideration for funding will be given to proposals which: closely align with the Foundation Grant Making Process, support an opportunity related to the Foundation’s mission, have the potential to achieve both the objectives of the applicant organization and program goals of the Foundation, have the potential for long-term impact and sustainability in the community, and leverages additional resources as a result of HCHC Foundation funding. For additional details please visit www.hchc.org/foundation or contact HCHC Foundation Director, Mark Hempen at 319/385-6541, or hempenm@hchc.org .