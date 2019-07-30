HCHC Creates $22.4 Million Impact on Local Economy

Henry County Health Center generates 428 jobs that add $22,454,962 to Henry County’s economy, according to the latest study by the Iowa Hospital Association. In addition, Henry County Health Center associates by themselves spend $5,462,368 on retail sales and contribute $327,742 in state sales tax revenue. The IHA study examined the jobs, income, retail sales and sales tax produced by hospitals and the rest of the state’s health care sector. The study was compiled from hospital-submitted data on the American Hospital Association’s Annual Survey of Hospitals and with software that other industries have used to determine their economic impact.