HCHC celebrates Respiratory Care Week

Respiratory therapists all across the nation will be recognized for the important contributions they make to the nation’s health care system October 21-27 as hospitals and other facilities celebrate National Respiratory Care Week.

Sponsored every year by the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC), Respiratory Care Week was first proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan in 1982 and has been scheduled for the last full week in October ever since to turn the spotlight on respiratory therapists and the work they do to bring compassionate care to those with breathing problems.

Henry County Health Center is proud to have four Registered Respiratory Therapists on staff. These associates provide all aspects of respiratory care to patients. HCHC’s Cardiopulmonary Department offers top quality care and is Certified by the American Association of Respiratory Care as a top quality facility. HCHC provides a variety of diagnostic, therapeutic, and educational services to both inpatients and outpatients.

For more information on Cardiopulmonary Services, please call 319-385-6104 or go to www.hchc.org/home/health-services/cardiopulmonary-services/.