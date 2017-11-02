HCHC celebrates National Radiologic Technology Week

Henry County Health Center’s Imaging Services staff will celebrate the important role that diagnostic imaging has had in the field of medicine and the invention of the X-ray during National Radiologic Technology Week, Nov. 5-11.

Diagnostic imaging has greatly improved since the X-ray was first discovered in 1895. The invention of the X-ray plays an instrumental role in providing high-quality, effective and efficient patient care. The Imaging Services staff at Henry County Health Center is composed of 15 radiologic technologists with a combined total of 170 years’ experience in radiology and performs 18,000 radiology exams annually, servicing 13,000 patients.

X-ray technology allows the production of high-quality images that help physicians quickly and accurately detect, diagnose and treat injury and illness. HCHC’s team is extremely dedicated to providing the best possible patient care, and we’re excited to celebrate our achievements during National Radiologic Technology Week.

Modalities provided in the Imaging Services Department include:

CT

Mammography 2D/3D with 93% of the patients choosing 3D at the time of exam

DEXA (bone mineral analysis)

Ultrasound

ECHO

Fluoroscopy

General Radiology (DR X-rays)

– Direct Radiography (DR) provides 75% dose reduction to the patient

– Direct Radiography allows image viewing in 3-5 seconds

Nuclear Medicine

Portable Radiology exams

C-arm exams (provided in surgery)

Mobile MRI

Mobile PET/CT

Mobile Stereotactic Breast Biopsy

For a full listing of services provided in HCHC’s Imaging Services Department, go to www.hchc.org/home/health-services/imaging-services.