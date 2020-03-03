HCHC Celebrates Birth of Leap Year Baby

Henry County Health Center was pleased to welcome its 2020 Leap Year baby on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Atlas Detrick, son of Zachary and Bethany Detrick of Mt. Pleasant, arrived on Leap Day at 9:35 p.m. Baby Atlas weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz., was 19” long, and was welcomed by his older brother, Maximus, 22 months old.

HCHC Certified Nurse-Midwife Kari Payne delivered the Detrick’s new bundle of joy. Bethany spoke highly of the prenatal care she received at Physicians & Clinics of HCHC, as well as her experience in labor and delivery. “I give my experience five out of five stars. It was really special to have Kari deliver both of our sons.” Bethany commented that despite HCHC’s labor and delivery closing on June 1, should she need prenatal services in the future she would continue to utilize the services of HCHC’s Certified Nurse-Midwives Kari Payne and Kendra Bonnesen for her prenatal and postpartum needs.