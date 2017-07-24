HCHC Board of Trustees Meeting

HCHC Board of Trustees MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on July 24, 2017
* = vote required ♦ = Discussion □ = Information
Agenda for PUBLICATION
MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Tuesday July 25, 2017
Time: 12:00 p.m.
HCHC Board Room
Mission: To enhance the health of individuals and communities through high quality, effective and efficient services
Vision: To be the healthcare provider and employer of choice
Values: Quality, Service, Teamwork, Accountability, Respect and Trust
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. ROLL CALL
Mr. Clouse _______ Mrs. Olson ________ Mrs. Heaton ________
Mr. Meyer _______ Mr. Severson ________ Mrs. Towne _________
Mr. Prottsman ______
III. PUBLIC HEARING: 12:00 pm
A. On proposed plans, specifications, form of contract, and the estimated cost of Park Place roof replacement project
IV. Consent agenda
A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees
B. Administrative Team Reports
V. OLD BUSINESS
A. Awarding of bid for Park Place Roof Replacement Project ♦ □ *
B. Clinic remodel update ♦ □
VI. HOSPITAL INSPECTION: Prottsman
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Public Health Update ♦ □
B. Financial review of fiscal year 2017 ♦ □
VIII. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT:
A. Medical Staff meeting update ♦ □
IX. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE
IX. ADJOURNMENT