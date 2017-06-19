HCHC Board of Trustees Meet Tuesday

HCHC Board of Trustees Meet TuesdayWritten by Theresa Rose on June 19, 2017
Agenda for PUBLICATION
MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Tuesday June 20, 2017
Time: 12:00 p.m.
HCHC Board Room
Mission: To enhance the health of individuals and communities through high quality, effective and efficient services
Vision: To be the healthcare provider and employer of choice
Values: Quality, Service, Teamwork, Accountability, Respect and Trust
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. ROLL CALL
III. Consent agenda
A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees
B. Administrative Team Reports
IV. OLD BUSINESS
A. Clinic remodel update ♦ □
V. HOSPITAL INSPECTION: Clouse
VI. NEW BUSINESS
A. Park Place Roof project ♦ □ *
B. Set date and time for Public Hearing for Park Place roof project ♦ □ *
C. Set date and time for pre bid meeting for Park Place roof project ♦ □ *
D. Set date and time for receiving and opening bids for Park Place roof project ♦ □ *
E. HCHC Auxiliary Bylaws revision ♦ □ *
F. Fiscal Year 2018 Goals ♦ □ *
G. July Board Meeting Date ♦ □
VII. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT:
A. Medical Staff appointments and reappointments ♦ □ *
VIII. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE
Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5 1(l) to discuss strategic proprietary information □ ♦ *
IX. ACTION ITEM
A. HCHC Strategic Plan approval *
X. ADJOURNMENT