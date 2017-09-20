HCHC Board of Trustees Meet 9/21/17

HCHC Board of Trustees Meet 9/21/17Written by Theresa Rose on September 20, 2017
* = vote required ♦ = Discussion □ = Information
Agenda for PUBLICATION
MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Time: 12:00 p.m.
III. Consent agenda
A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees
B. Administrative Team Reports
IV. OLD BUSINESS
A. Clinic remodel update ♦ □
V. HOSPITAL INSPECTION: Meyer
VI. NEW BUSINESS
A. Fiscal Year 2017 Audit report ♦ □ *
B. Resolution approving a lease for medical equipment ♦ □ *
C. Service Line Review ♦ □
VII. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT:
A. Medical Staff meeting review ♦ □
VIII. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE
Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5 1(l) to discuss strategic proprietary information □ ♦ *
IX. ADJOURNMENT