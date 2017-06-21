HCHC Board Meets

The Henry County Health Center Board of Trustees met Tuesday noon for their regular monthly meeting. Chief Financial Officer Dave Muhs told the board the month of May had a good volume of business. A clinic remodel update by CEO Robb Gardner updated the board on a clinic remodeling project. A design will be ready for the board to see at the September meeting. The clinic is for local surgeons’ offices, as well as space for local and visiting specialists. The board gave their approval for a Park Place roof replacement project. One year ago the project was put on hold after all the bids came in too high. A pre-bid meeting will be held at July 18th at 1 pm. Receiving and opening bids will take place July 25th at 10 am. A public hearing will held during the regular monthly board meeting at noon that day. Estimated cost of the project is $150,000. Jan Roth with the Hospital Auxiliary presented the board with some by-law revisions. One is a name change from the Henry County Health Center Auxiliary to the Friends of HCHC. They also have established a lifetime membership award. An Auxiliary volunteer will receive a free lifetime membership rewarding them for outstanding service to the group. The first award winner is Sandy Eifert recognizing her for her work in the gift shop. Gardner discussed the 2018 fiscal year goals. The board then entered into executive session to discuss strategic proprietary information. They reconvened and approved the HCHC strategic plan.