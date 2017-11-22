HCHC Board Meets

The Henry County Board of Trustees met Tuesday in regular session. CEO Robb Gardner told the Board HCHC received a letter of intent from a doctor interested in a position in the Emergency Department. He also said another doctor is very interested the second available ER position. Gardner reported there are two possible candidates for the o.b.g.y.n. position and he will know more by the board’s December meeting. Gardner also had a brief update on the Public Health Transition process…he has been meeting weekly with the Board of Health and the Public health employees. He said they are also waiting to find out if the County Supervisors will be able to make the transition to their jurisdiction before the original July 1 date. The financial report was a positive one. CFO Dave Muse said the past month was better than previous months. Gardner shared information from HCHC’s presentation to a committee of legislators regarding the effects of the switch to the managed care of Medicaid.