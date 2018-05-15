HCHC Board Meeting Report

During Tuesdays Henry County Health Center Board of Trustees meeting the trustees voted to begin the parking lot restoration project. The associates parking area at the north end of the main lot first and the area in front of family medicine will be re-done first. The estimated cost of this first phase of work will be $125,000.

The low bid submitted for the clinic remodel project was from J. C. Wiley Construction for $123,802. Work should be done by the end of August.

Dr. Thomas Bainbridge was presented with the Hobbie Award. This award is presented to an individual who exhibits the outstanding qualities of long time HCHC Board member Waunita Hobbie. Hobbie served on the board nearly four decades. Bainbridge received a print of the Health Center that drawn by the late Susie Kropa honoring him for 26 years of service at HCHC and the Renal Dialysis unit.

The trustees approved the fiscal 2019 budget at $33,133,990 which is almost identical to last year’s budget. The 2019 fiscal year operational goals were approved. The hospital will end up with a negative operating total for this year and is forecast to be in the red next year. CEO Robb Gardner reported to the trustees as to the reasons for the deficits and said most of the problem is with the state’s Medicaid issues.

A plaque of recognition was given to the entire board of trustees who have all been certified by the Iowa Hospital Association. There are only 11 hospitals out of 118 that have reached this accomplishment.

The board then entered into closed session to discuss legal matters.