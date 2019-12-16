HCHC Board Meeting Agenda

Agenda for PUBLICATION

MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Time: 12:00 p.m.

HCHC Board Room

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. ROLL CALL

III. Consent agenda

A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees

B. Administrative Team Reports

IV. OLD BUSINESS

A. Professional and Cyber Insurance Review ♦ □

B. Nominations for Officer and Committee Assignments ♦ □ *

C. EMS services ♦ □

E. Labor and Delivery services ♦ □

V. HOSPITAL INSPECTION: Towne

VI. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT:

A. Medical Staff appointments and reappointments ♦ □ *

VII. NEW BUSINESS

A. IHA Community Benefit Report ♦ □

B. Budget Calendar ♦ □ *

C. Engineering agreement for parking lot renovation ♦ □ *

D. Engineering agreement for infrastructure replacement ♦ □ *

VIII. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE

Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5 1(l) to discuss strategic and proprietary initiatives □ ♦ *

IX. ADJOURNMENT