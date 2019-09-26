HCHC Board Meeting Agenda

HCHC Board Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on September 26, 2019
MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Thursday, September 26, 2019
Time: 12:00 p.m.
HCHC Board Room
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. ROLL CALL
PUBLIC HEARING: 12:00 pm
On Proposed Action by Henry County Health Center to proceed with Pharmacy, Central Sterile and 2000 MOB Renovation
III. Consent agenda
A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees
B. Administrative Team Reports
IV. OLD BUSINESS
A. Awarding of bids for Pharmacy, Central Sterile and MOB Renovation plans ♦ □ *
B. EMS Services ♦ □
V. HOSPITAL INSPECTION: McNamee
VI. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT:
A. Medical Staff update ♦ □
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Facility renovation financing ♦ □ *
B. Board Bylaw Revision ♦ □ *
C. FY 2019 Audit Report ♦ □ *
D. FY 2019 Finance review of services ♦ □
VIII. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE
Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5 1(l) to strategic & proprietary initiatives □ ♦ *
X. ADJOURNMENT