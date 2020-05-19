HCHC Board Meeting Access Information & Agenda

* = vote required ♦ = Discussion □ = Information

Agenda for PUBLICATION

MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Virtual meeting via Zoom

https://zoom.us/j/96604792660?pwd=ZGlPZjRrQ1FtRjZXT29BaEFoOGhuQT09

Meeting ID: 966 0479 2660

Password: 229589

Call in phone number: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 966 0479 2660

As a result of the substantial community spread of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa and based on the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health, it was impractical for the Henry County Health Center Board of Trustees to meet in person for the special meeting. Therefore, the meeting is being held electronically via a virtual meeting through Zoom originating from the Health Education Center at Henry County Health Center.

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. ROLL CALL

Mr. Prottsman _______ Mrs. Olson ________ Mrs. Heaton ________

Mr. Meyer _______ Mr. Severson ________ Mrs. Towne _________

Mrs. McNamee _______

III. PUBLIC HEARING: 12:00 pm

On proposed action by Henry County Health Center for the purpose of instituting proceedings and taking action to enter into one or more unsecured, forgivable loans pursuant to one or more loan agreements (collectively, the “Loan Agreement”) through the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program and borrow money in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $ 4,000,000 (the “Loan”), the proceeds of which will be used to provide funds for operational purposes of the Hospital

IV. Consent agenda

A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees

B. Administrative Team Reports

V. OLD BUSINESS

A. Labor and Delivery services ♦ □

B. IHA Dashboard ♦ □

C. IHA Financial Indicators Review ♦ □

D. EMS services asset agreement ♦ □ *

E. EMS services utilization agreement ♦ □ *

F. Construction update ♦ □

G. COVID-19 response ♦ □

H. Resolution regarding participation in the SBA PPP ♦ □ *

VI. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT:

A. Medical Staff update ♦ □

VII. NEW BUSINESS

VIII. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE

IX. ADJOURNMENT