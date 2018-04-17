HCHC BOARD MEETING

The Henry County Health Center Board of Directors met Tuesday noon in regular session. They meeting began with a public hearing on the proposed action by HCHC to proceed with the Ortho and General Surgery Clinic. There were no written or oral comments so the hearing was closed and the board then awarded the bid for the project to Frank Millard Company of Burlington for $630, 500. Three bids were submitted for the project and Millards had the lowest. The bid was 26% higher than the original projected cost of the project but the board voted to go ahead and award the bid and get the project started so they can stay on schedule with other projects that depend on this renovation project. The board also voted to spend $127,439 on the Dr. Bouchey Clinic, they will pursue at least two quotes on the work, the cost of this remodel will be recovered thru the lease agreement with the clinic. Todd Steenblock of the Radiology Department presented a proposal to the board to lease some updated xray equipment, it was approved at a cost of $283, 975. Then the board voted to purchase some new needed surgery equipment for $49,000. CEO Robb Gardner gave two reports on the associate engagement survey and the Iowa Hospital Association financial indicator report which both showed HCHC doing a solid job. The next .meeting of the board will be on May 15th