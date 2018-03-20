HCHC BOARD MEETING

Henry County Health Center has a signed letter of intent from Dr. Michael Ryskin to be the new OBGYN provider, no exact starting date has been determined at this time, he has been doing some part time services for HCHC leading up to his becoming full time. In other old business during the regular hospital board of trustees meeting, the board approved going ahead with the Ortho and General Surgery Clinic renovation. The estimated cost is around $476,000 to totally complete the work and furnishing. The facility will be built in the former Rupp Eye Clinic area that became available after Dr. Rupp retired. April 17th at noon was set as the public hearing for the Ortho and General Surgery clinic project. The opening of bids will take place at 10 am on April 17th. The pre-bid meeting for the project will be held April 4th at 11 am. The Hobbie Award named after long time HCHC board member Waunita Hobbie was given this year to retiring Doctors Jim Widmer and Linwood Miller they were thanked for their many years of service and congratulated on their retirement. CEO Robb Gardner informed the board that plans are beginning to be made for parking lot restorations on both the north side ans south side of the facility it appears the work would be spread over 3 to 4 years to keep disruption of services to a minimum. The board approved a resolution to make it possible for the CEO and CFO to act as officers and signators for HCHC. The board then entered into closed session.