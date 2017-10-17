HCHC Board Ends Contract with Public Health. Public Health will Return to Board of Health Jurisdiction

Henry County Health Center and the Henry County Board of Health have worked collaboratively for nearly 30 years to provide Public Health services to the residents of Henry County. Under a contractual agreement HCHC has been responsible for the provision of services and employees associated with Public Health. This relationship has been beneficial to both the county and the Health Center. However, due to ongoing regulatory changes at the federal and state level and the associated financial implications, HCHC received authorization Tuesday from the Board of Trustees to end the contract between the hospital and the Board of Health for Public Health Services.

The transition of services and employees back to the jurisdiction of the Henry County Board of Health will take affect January1, 2018 and will not change Public Health priorities or programs. Public Health will continue to focus on safeguarding and improving the physical, mental and social well-being of the whole community. Immunization programs, homemaker and maternal child programs, disease surveillance and emergency preparedness as well as other initiatives will remain the same. Public Health will continue to participate in and have access to state and federal funded grants.

HCHC is a Critical Access Hospital which means that Medicare reimburses HCHC for only the cost of direct patient care. However, Medicare regulations also state that services and staff of certain hospital departments including Public Health, Emergency Medical Services, Obstetrics, nursing home and provider services are non-reimbursable. While HCHC is responsible for those costs, the costs are excluded from the Medicare reimbursement calculations. As a result, the cost associated with operating non-reimbursable departments directly impacts HCHC’s financial position. The transition of public health services back to county jurisdiction will help lessen that impact on the local hospital while not affecting the services provided to the community.

The history of Henry County Public Health:

Henry County Public Health began December 1, 1970, under the jurisdiction of the County Board of Health.

On January 1, 1985, the Henry County Board of Health contracted with HCHC to provide Public Health nursing services to Henry County.

Beginning July 1, 1988, Public Health provided Home Care Services with the support of the Iowa Department of Public Health grant.

Public Health and Home Care were separated and became separate departments under the jurisdiction of HCHC effective July 1, 1999.

In other agenda items handled by the Board of Trustees Tuesday, in the Service Line Review section CEO Gardner informed the board that Dr. Michelle Tansey is going on maternity leave and physicians are lined up to cover for her. Also a doctor from Great River Medical Center is assisting in the OBGYN department until a replacement for Dr. Smith can be hired or other arrangements are made. The Wellness Committee reported to the board that participation in the hospital’s wellness program is not only increasing in numbers but also increasing in the positive results area.

Gardner covered the information from the Iowa Hospital Association Financial Indicator Report. The figures from that report are from 2015 and were more positive than what has been happening the last two years. CFO Dave Muhs went over the financial condition of the Health Center. The numbers show that cost containment actions must be taken. He stated that the hospital’s debt coverage rating has dropped to a level that will require a meeting with the lender and inform the lend how the hospital plans to raise the debt coverage rating to an allowable level. Muhs stated that HCHC has had to do this before and has been successful each time. Medical Staff appointments and reappointments were approved. A medical student policy was approved with no changes and some minor changes in wording were made to the guidelines for medical management. The board then went into executive session to approve a quality report.