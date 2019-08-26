HCHC Associates recognized for professional growth

Henry County Health Center (HCHC) is pleased to recognize 34 associates who participated in HCHC’s Career Ladder Program. The Career Ladder was developed to promote professional enrichment and growth for every HCHC Associate. This program endorses HCHC’s vision to be the healthcare provider and employer of choice by acknowledging that growth.

The purpose of HCHC’s Career Ladder is to recognize, facilitate and compensate associates for demonstrating increased levels of excellence through personal accountability, professional practice, leadership, and service in the community. The program encourages all staff to excel at their current position or take the initiative for professional growth in their field, thereby enhancing quality of care, improving patient outcomes and promoting patient satisfaction and staff engagement and retention. Participation in the Career Ladder Program also enhances our community by advocating service and leadership in community activities and organizations.

“The program is structured yet allows associates to pursue their own interests within that structure. This is a career ladder, not a clinical ladder, which means that each and every associate is eligible to participate in the program. Associates pursue personal development in HCHC’s pillars, including People, Service, Community, Quality, Finance, and Growth. The program is structured yet allows associates to pursue their own interests within that structure. It is impressive to see the areas this covers and the impact this is making on both HCHC and the local community. This program encourages associates to challenge themselves and use their leadership skills at work and in our community. Participants included nurses, maintenance, radiology, information technology, administrative staff and patient financial services to name a few. There are four levels available in the program. Participants begin at Level 1 and are challenged to progress by advancing their skills and accomplishments at each level. Participation was almost evenly distributed at each level, demonstrating continued commitment by these leaders,” explained Lynn Humphreys, Human Resources Director.

“These recipients displayed through documentation that they were committed to going above and beyond the requirements of their jobs to improve themselves. This results in a better place to work and better care for our patients. These investments by the associates and HCHC result in outstanding patient satisfaction through service excellence and the delivery of high-level care. Our 2019 Career Ladder recipients are role models for how to work toward this goal and give back to the community.”

Congratulations to HCHC’s 2019 Career Ladder recipients:

Brent Wilson, Jill Daniel, Laurie Gotsch, Kimberly Novak, Kaitlyn Bentler, Casey Mangold, Gwen Richardson, Gale Bittle, Prudy Mallams, Gary Brose, Andrea Moeller, Stacy Speidel, Ali Welcher.

Elise Swanson, Linda Veldboom, Angie Ackles, Elise Klopfenstein, Diana Fricke, Deanna Balderas, Maureen Ewinger, Erika DuVall.

Wendy Conley, Cassie Swailes, Jennifer Arbogast, Baylee Pfeiffer, Emily Curry, Julie Humes, Jessica Wilson, Berdelle Severson, Carolee Benz, Deb Steenblock, Todd Steenblock, Gloria Fear, Jill Lees.