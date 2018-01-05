HCHC announces temporary visitation policy

Due to the increased influenza activity, Henry County Health Center has implemented a temporary visitation policy for the Maternity Services Department. Effective immediately, the only visitors allowed in Maternity Services are parents, grandparents and siblings of the infant. Any individuals with respiratory and/or influenza symptoms, such as coughing, fever, aches, sore throat and runny nose are asked and expected not to visit patients in Maternity Services until further notice. The restriction is a safety precaution to maintain a healthy hospital environment for our mothers and newborns at Henry County Health Center.