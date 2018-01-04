HCHC announces first baby of 2018

Timothy John Schumann, son of Matthew Schumann and Jennifer Millard of Mt. Pleasant, was Henry County Health Center’s first baby born in 2018. Timothy was born at 8:48 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2018. He weighed 7 lbs. 1 oz. and was 19” long. He has two siblings: Lilly Skaggs and Destiny Wade.

Grandparents include Jeanne and Paul Olsen, Mt. Pleasant, and Sue Millard of Mt. Pleasant. Shirley Mickle and Joan Millard, both of Mt. Pleasant, are the great-grandparents.

The first baby of the New Year received gifts from the Friends of Henry County Health Center, which included several items from the HCHC Gift Shop.