HCHC announces first baby of 2017

Shadow LaYne Giles, son of Ronnie and Monica Giles of Mt. Pleasant, was Henry County Health Center’s first baby born in 2017. Shadow was born at 4:31 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2017. He weighed 7 lbs. 9 oz. and was 18” long. He has six siblings: Jocelyn, Abagail, MaKayla, Whisper, Houston and Dallas. The first baby of the New Year received gifts from the Henry County Health Center Auxiliary, which included several items from the HCHC Gift Shop.