HCHC alerts area residents to caller scam

Henry County Health Center has been receiving calls from community members of a scam using HCHC’s main telephone number.

Companies utilizing Henry County Health Center’s main number of 319-385-3141 are calling area residents offering free cruises and improved credit ratings. Since they are using the health center’s main number, the caller ID makes it appear that the call is coming from HCHC, but it is not.

HCHC would like to make the public aware of this scam and inform the public that these calls are not coming from HCHC and that HCHC is not affiliated with these companies. If you receive a call like this, please decline to respond as the company is not associated with the health center.

–30–