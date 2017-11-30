HCHC alerts area residents to caller scam

Henry County Health Center would like to alert the public to scam telephone calls that are occurring. HCHC has received several reports that community members have been receiving telemarketing calls from what appear on caller I.D. to be coming from HCHC telephone numbers.

These scam phone calls have ranged from solicitations about health insurance to offers for free cruises and improved credit card rates. HCHC would like to make the public aware of these scams and inform the public that these calls are not coming from HCHC and that HCHC is not affiliated with any of these companies. If you receive a call asking for personal information, do not give out information if the caller cannot identify themselves. To determine if it is a legitimate call from Henry County Health Center, the associate calling would know specifically about the services you are scheduled to receive and would verify that service with you.