HCHC Adjusts Virus Precautions

Your health and safety is Henry County Health Center’s top priority. During this pandemic, we are prepared and committed to caring for you and your loved ones. As we continue to adjust to this dynamic time, our current safety precautions require the following:

Facemasks are required to be worn by all patients and visitors.

All healthcare providers wear Personal Protective Equipment.

Patients, staff and visitors must undergo health screenings.

General patient visitation is suspended in HCHC’s Inpatient Unit and Park Place Elder Living.

For outpatient appointments, surgery and Emergency Department: one visitor per person per day is allowed and must be at least 18 years of age.

Social distance in the halls and waiting areas.

Practice good hand hygiene.

Remember to cover your coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when ill to protect our community and help stop the spread of COVID-19.

For more COVID-19 resources, visit www.hchc.org. For answers to questions about COVID-19 and information about area resources, call the COVID-19 call center at 800-871-3313.