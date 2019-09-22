Hazel Weaver

Hazel M. Weaver, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at Henry County Health Center.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jeff McPheron officiating. Interment will be in Forest Home Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born July 6, 1930, in Spirit Lake, IA, Hazel Mae was the daughter of Frank Hassel and Elsie Marie (Mennen) Johnson. She was a 1947 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. Hazel married and later divorced Dan Housh. She married Harry Charles Weaver, who preceded her in death.

A working mother, Hazel cared for her family while being a waitress at the Iris Restaurant and J&L Restaurant. For many years she provided free tax service on a volunteer basis for twenty-eight years. Hazel attended Oakland Mills Community Church.

Fiercely independent, Hazel enjoyed horseback riding and had a motorcycle license. She was an avid gardener and a beautiful seamstress. She like to crochet and needle tat.

Hazel is survived by two daughters, Sherry (Brad) Ford and Patricia Deatherage, all of Mt. Pleasant, IA; two sons, Kerry Housh of Mt. Pleasant, IA and Don (Pam) Housh of Farmington, IA; and two sisters, Ruth (Joe) Klopfenstein of Winfield, IA and Donna Conaway of Mt. Pleasant, IA. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Krystal Bass, Michael Housh, David Ford, Angela Stover, Tammy Housh, Stacey Smith, Daniel Housh, Emily Housh, and Matthew Housh; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Along with her parents and two husbands, Hazel was preceded in death by a son, David Housh; two sisters, Alice (Barney) Woodsmall and Helen (Ralph) Clawson, and brother-in-law, Joe Conaway.