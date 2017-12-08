Hazel F. Reisch,

Hazel F. Reisch, 95, of Cantril, Iowa passed away on December 7, 2017 at Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka, Missouri. She was born on December 17, 1921 on a ranch in Northwest Nebraska to Harve and Audrey Buckles Sedore and moved as an infant with her parents to rural Milton. The family later moved to a farm east of Mt. Zion where Hazel grew up. She married Ivan D. “Ike” Reisch on November 22, 1942 in Memphis, Missouri. Together they farmed in the Hillsboro and Milton communities and moved to their farm south of Cantril in 1979. Ike passed away on December 22, 2002.

She is survived a sister, Donna VanLaningham of Fairfield; nieces and nephews; many friends including her dear friends, Mark and Annie Thornburg of Cantril, and Donna Oilar of Kahoka, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Hazel Jean Cochran; two brothers, Russell and Doyle Sedore; and three sisters, Ethelyn Paris, Pearl Hootman and Nettie Duke.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with Rev. Donna Olinger officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and continue until the time of the service. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Cantril, Iowa. Memorial contributions in Hazel’s honor may be made to Maple Grove Cemetery and may be left at the funeral home or mailed to 28235 Fir Ave., Cantril, Iowa 52542. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.