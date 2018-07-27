Hazel Belle Baker

Hazel Belle Baker passed away on July 26, 2018 at Keosauqua Health Care Center at the age of 96. Hazel was born September 18, 1921 to Fred and Hazel Williams. She married Frank E. Baker on February 26, 1944 at her parents’ home.

Her favorite memory was when she taught in a one-room school in Van Buren Co., IA at age 17 for two years. She also worked at the library of Parson College between 1966 & 1967. She was a devoted farm wife and mother.

She enjoyed many hobbies including painting, porcelain doll making, reading, needlework & other crafts. She cherished her children, grandchildren & greats.

She is survived by son, James W. Baker (Libertyville); son, Stephen (Ruth) Baker (Birmingham); daughter, Kathleen (Russell) Clough (St. Joseph, MO). Grandchildren are Michael Baker, Anastasia Hurn, Troy Baker, Richard Clough, Christy (Clough) Shroyer, Cindy (Clough) Wisner. Also step grandchildren of David Johnson and Matt Johnson and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Frank Baker; her parents; all 6 of her siblings and one great-grandchild (Jordan Baker).

Graveside services will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Birmingham, IA, at 2 pm on Saturday, August 4, 2018. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Keosauqua Health Care Center and mailed to 2301 270th Street, Birmingham, IA 52535. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.