Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Quad Cities IA IL 357 AM CDT Tue May 28 2019 Buchanan-Delaware-Dubuque-Benton-Linn-Jones-Jackson-Iowa-Johnson- Cedar-Clinton-Muscatine-Scott-Keokuk-Washington-Louisa-Jefferson- Henry IA-Des Moines-Van Buren-Lee-Jo Daviess-Stephenson-Carroll- Whiteside-Rock Island-Henry IL-Bureau-Putnam-Mercer-Henderson- Warren-Hancock-McDonough-Scotland-Clark- 357 AM CDT Tue May 28 2019 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of north central Illinois...northwest Illinois...west central Illinois...east central Iowa...northeast Iowa...southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri.

DAY ONE...TODAY AND TONIGHT Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon through this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has an enhanced risk for severe storms south of a line from the Quad Cities to Williamsburg and a slight risk for the remainder of the outlook area. Severe weather threats include large hail, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes. This threat is greatest with storms that occur along a stalled frontal boundary over northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois this afternoon and then with a larger complex of thunderstorms that will move through the entire area in the evening. Heavy rainfall is possible, which may lead to flash flooding as soils are saturated around the region. A flash flood watch has been issued for the entire area today and tonight. Area rivers are experiencing flooding. Please see the latest Flood Statements and Flood Warnings for details.