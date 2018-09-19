Hazardous Waste Disposal Opportunity

Great River Regional Waste Authority (GRRWA) is bringing their Toxic Clean-Up Mobile Event to the city of Mt. Pleasant and rural areas. Residential household hazardous waste disposal will be available this Friday, Sept. 21 from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm by appointment only.

The collection site will be located at the Public Works Building at 1201 North Broadway Street in Mt. Pleasant. Enter on West Winfield Street – exit out on West Harlan Street.

To make an appointment, call toll-free: 1-877-429-2436 or 319-753-8758.

GRRWA has several guidelines in place for those planning to take part in this event:

Please no latex paint (only oil and lead-based paints)

Please no motor oil or antifreeze

No containers over 5 gallons

No batteries

Although these items will not be accepted during this mobile event, they are accepted on a regular basis at GRRWA facilities or the HazChem Center.

This is a mobile event open to residents of Mount Pleasant, and rural Henry County, Iowa. This is a collaborative effort of Great River Regional Waste Authority (GRRWA) 319-372-6140 and the HazChem Center of Southeast Iowa.