Harris Nominated in House District 82 Nominating Convention

(KEOSAUQUA) – Today, Travis Harris (R-Moulton), former President of the Moulton-Udell School Board, was nominated as the Republican candidate for State Representative in the House District 82 special election to be held August 8.

Harris is a 1993 graduate of Truman State University and holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Ag-Economics and Animal Sciences. For almost two decades Harris has been a Representative with Farm Financial Strategies, Inc. where he assists area farmers in farm succession planning. He’s been a member of the Southern Iowa Electric Cooperative (SIEC) for more than 20 years and currently serves as a director. Harris also served as President of the Moulton-Udell School Board.

Harris will bring a wealth of agricultural and educational knowledge and experience to the Legislature. “I’ll work to grow the southeast Iowa economy and invest in a skilled and competitive workforce,” said Harris. “I want to take your concerns and our values to Des Moines where I’ll be your voice. I’ll do everything I can to make sure the future is bright for the next generation of Iowans.”

Harris serves on the boards of the Davis County Community Foundation and previously served on the Davis County Conference Board. He was a member of SIEC’s Advisory Committee Touchstone for four years.

Harris has been married to his wife, Tiffany for 24 years. The couple has three children ranging in age from 21-years-old to 13-years-old. The family belongs to Lancaster Christian Church.