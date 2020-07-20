Harold Lance

W. Harold Lance, 76, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A graveside funeral service for Mr. Lance will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, July 23 at the Finley Chapel Cemetery, rural Wayland, IA. Pastor Jeffrey A. McPheron of the Trenton United Methodist Church will officiate. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 8 PM on Wednesday, July 22 at the Kimzey Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. There will be no family visitation.

William Harold Lance was born September 19, 1943 in Mt. Pleasant. He was the son of Max Edward and Edith Marie (Trout) Lance. He was raised around the Trenton area. He attended Pleasant Hill School #7, completing the 8th grade. He then went to high school in Mt. Pleasant, graduating from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1963. On April 18, 1970 in Kahoka, MO, Harold was united in marriage to M. Joan Flayharty. Mrs. Lance died Thursday, April 26, 2018 at New London Specialty Care in New London, IA.

Harold began his working career at the former Blue Bird Bus Mfg. Co. in Mt. Pleasant. In 1966, he began a long career with the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown. He worked at various positions, including the Maintenance Dept., as Manager of the plant’s gas station and as a dock loading worker. He retired in 2006. For most of his working career, Harold was also engaged in farming.

Harold enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years. He enjoyed sports on television, primarily boxing and NASCAR. He also enjoyed going to the Moose Lodge to socialize.

Those thankful for sharing in Harold’s life include 2 brothers and their wives – Max & Linda Lance and David & Esther Lance, all of Trenton; a sister – Mrs. Mary Kay Moore of Birmingham, IA and a host of nieces and nephews and their families.

Harold’s parents, wife and brother-in-law Dwayne Moore precede him in death.