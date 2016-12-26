Harold Joseph Weber

Harold Joseph Weber, 83, of Mediapolis died on Saturday, December 24th. Harold was born in Quincy, IL on January 23rd, 1933. He was the son of Harold and Irene Balzer Weber. Harold married Eva Lundeen in Galesburg, IL in 1952.

Harold was a 1951 graduate of Quincy Notre Dame High School. He served in the army in Germany during 1953-54. Harold was a longtime bookkeeper. He was also a 50 year plus member of the Winfield VFW and American Legion. Harold attended the Mediapolis First United Methodist Church.

Harold loved to play golf, cards and attending dog and horse races. His lifelong dream was fulfilled when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series. He enjoyed all of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and attended many of their activities.

Survivors include his wife Eva; brother Edward of Florida; sons Daniel (Carla) Weber, Mediapolis and Michael (Lucinda) Weber, Mt. Pleasant; daughter Susan (Rodney) Fisher, Wapello; eight grandchildren: Jason (Leslie) Weber, Medina, WA; Cara (Trey) Hammond, Ocala, FL; Matthew Weber, Chicago, IL; Clayton Weber, Chicago, IL; Brian (Laci) Weber, Silvis, IL; Bethany (Trent) Hepler, Sioux Falls, SD; Ashley (Alex) Bartenhagen, Wapello; Emily Fisher, Wapello and nine great-grandchildren: Danica, Brycen, Lexton, Ziah, Lillian, Kellen, Mara, Jackson and Lyla. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Helen Cartwright.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 at Hagele-Honts Funeral Home in Mediapolis on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. The funeral will be held at 10:30 on Thursday, Dec. 29th, at the Mediapolis First United Methodist Church. Interment will be at the Winfield Scott Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Great River Hospice House in West Burlington or First United Methodist Church in Mediapolis.